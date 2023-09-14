Maine state police say they shot and killed a man who had bulletproof vest and rifle

Police said 28-year-old Shay McKenna was shot after he got out of a van he was hiding in with a bulletproof vest and a rifle.
Police said 28-year-old Shay McKenna was shot after he got out of a van he was hiding in with a bulletproof vest and a rifle.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RANGELEY PLANTATION, Maine (AP) — Maine state police said they shot and killed a man Wednesday as they were trying to take him into custody.

Police said 28-year-old Shay McKenna was shot after he got out of a van he was hiding in with a bulletproof vest and a rifle.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit obtained an arrest warrant for McKenna for a violation of bail conditions.

McKenna had been charged with manslaughter in his brother’s death on Dec. 19, 2022. He was out on bail and wasn’t supposed to have a gun.

Police said McKenna was observed carrying a firearm.

Police said their investigation led detectives to a location in Rangeley Plantation where McKenna was staying. Police said they drafted a search warrant.

A crisis negotiation team communicated with McKenna and told him that he was under arrest.

McKenna then exited the van he was hiding in with a ballistic vest and a rifle, resulting in Maine State Trooper Jeffrey Parks confronting and shooting him, police said.

McKenna died at the scene. The shooting occurred at 4:33 p.m.

Parks will be placed on administrative leave, which police said is standard practice in shootings involving officers.

The state police directed further questions to the state attorney general’s office.

A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office declined to answer additional questions Thursday.

