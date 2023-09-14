Nebraska governor appoints District 41 senator as state treasurer

Senator Tom Briese of Albion will take the office of state treasurer beginning Nov. 1.
Tom Briese
Tom Briese(Nebraska Legislature)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen announced Thursday his appointment of Senator Tom Briese of Albion as state treasurer. Briese will take office on Nov. 1. He will complete the remaining term of John Murante, who will become director of the Nebraska Public Employees Retirement Systems.

“Sen. Briese has the respect of his peers and has been a great representative for District 41 in the Legislature,” said Gov. Pillen. “He’s a proven leader on tax policy reform, which will serve him well in his new role as treasurer.”

Briese was raised in Albion, NE and is a fourth-generation family farmer. He was elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. Briese has a degree in agricultural economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a juris doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

“I am honored to be selected by Gov. Pillen to serve Nebraskans as treasurer,” said Sen. Briese. “I have truly enjoyed my time in the Legislature and am proud of the accomplishments achieved during my tenure, as well as the relationships that were forged. I look forward to this new opportunity and continuing to serve the people of our great state.”

Sen. Murante will complete his tenure as treasurer on Sept. 18. Pursuant to statute, the powers of the State Treasurer’s Office will transfer to Gov. Pillen until Nov. 1, when Briese takes office. During the transition, Assistant State Treasurer Rachel Biar will manage the day-to-day operations of the office.

The governor’s office said it will release information about the selection process to fill the District 41 seat at a later date.

