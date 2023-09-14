Nebraska QB Jeff Sims’ status questionable for Northern Illinois game

FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Northern Illinois Game Week Press Conference (9/14/23)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said quarterback Jeff Sims is “progressing” in his recovery from an ankle injury suffered on Saturday against Colorado. Sims, however, remains questionable for the Huskers’ home opener against Northern Illinois.

The junior QB did not practice either Sunday or Tuesday this week, according to Nebraska’s coaching staff.

Sims has started both games to start the 2023 season.  He’s passed for 220 yards, while rushing for 158 yards.  Sims, however, has thrown four interceptions.

Rhule describes Sims as an excellent player, who is a leader on offense.  If Sims is unavailable, Heinrich Haarberg is the likely starter for the Huskers at quarterback.

The game is slated for a 6 p.m. kickoff Saturday and will be televised on FS1.

