New emergency communications technology released

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When seconds matter, having the most up to date information is critical. Now, those living in Lincoln can connect with first responders through a new tool to help keep them up to speed.

It’s called ‘Prepared Live’, a cloud based tool, used by first responders, when necessary, upon 911 callers consent. The system will ensure the adequate response is given by deploying resources more efficiently.

Callers can send live video, photo, text, and GPS. ‘Prepared Live’ allows telecommunicators to respond to those who were not able to connect for services by confirming if help is needed via text.

“Prepared Live enables 911 telecommunicators to initiate live stream video with on scene callers and better connect with community members by translating in more than 140 languages and providing access to deaf and hard of hearing residents,” said Jessica Loos, Communications Coordinator of the Lincoln Emergency Communications Center.

The feature was released internally two months ago and is now accessible to the Lincoln community when a 911 call is placed.

”The potential ability to see what is occurring before our arrival provides significant safety benefits to the first responder and can facilitate decision making in advance of being on scene,” said Brian Jackson, Assistant Chief for the Lincoln Police Department.

