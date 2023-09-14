Second man convicted in Grand Island motel robbery gets prison time

Donald Evans, 38, was sentenced to prison for a Grand Island motel robbery.
Donald Evans, 38, was sentenced to prison for a Grand Island motel robbery.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A judge Wednesday sentenced Donald Evans, 38, to three years in prison for felony accessory to a robbery and one year for misdemeanor false reporting.

Police arrested Evans in connection with an armed robbery at the Grand Island Travelodge motel. An employee told police that two men entered the lobby, brandishing a firearm and demanding cash. Police said they took more than $400 from the business.

Court documents show both Evans and the other suspect, 32-year-old Marcos Perez, entered the motel, wearing masks. The affidavit states that Evans stood by as a lookout while Perez showed a gun to the clerk, demanding the money. The two suspects ran from the scene and due to snow on the ground, officers were able to track the footprints to a nearby apartment.

Perez was sentenced in July to eight to 12 years in prison for felony robbery and weapons charges.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to LPD, the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
Motorcyclist identified in fatal accident on I-80
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
One person died and another was severely injured in a fatal crash near Yutan, Neb., on Wednesday.
1 killed, 1 flown to Omaha hospital after head-on crash near Yutan
Two people caught on camera using stolen credit cards may be linked the theft of a vehicle in...
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Credit card from stolen vehicle links two people to the crime
Nikki Menard of Lincoln has a 25-year teaching career. She served five years in Crete Public...
‘It ended up being racist’: Teacher describes resignation from Crete Public Schools

Latest News

Husker fans release balloons after the first touchdown of a football game at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska AG files complaint against group for selling fraudulent Husker tickets
Grand Island man charged in sexual assault of his grandchild
Blood Emergency: Nebraska experiencing ‘dangerously low levels’ of some blood types
Hastings police say a viral video will not result in an arrest.
Hastings police respond to viral video alleging a sex predator