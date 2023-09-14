Second man convicted in Grand Island motel robbery gets prison time

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A judge Wednesday sentenced Donald Evans, 38, to three years in prison for felony accessory to a robbery and one year for misdemeanor false reporting.

Police arrested Evans in connection with an armed robbery at the Grand Island Travelodge motel. An employee told police that two men entered the lobby, brandishing a firearm and demanding cash. Police said they took more than $400 from the business.

Court documents show both Evans and the other suspect, 32-year-old Marcos Perez, entered the motel, wearing masks. The affidavit states that Evans stood by as a lookout while Perez showed a gun to the clerk, demanding the money. The two suspects ran from the scene and due to snow on the ground, officers were able to track the footprints to a nearby apartment.

Perez was sentenced in July to eight to 12 years in prison for felony robbery and weapons charges.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.