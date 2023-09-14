Sergeant rescues injured baby burro from side of road after mother hit, killed by vehicle

Arizona Department of Public Safety Sergeant Roger Hansen helped save a baby burro earlier this...
Arizona Department of Public Safety Sergeant Roger Hansen helped save a baby burro earlier this month.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Peoria, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A sergeant in Arizona helped save an injured baby burro after it was involved in a crash that killed its mother.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a driver hit and killed the day-old foal’s mother on State Route 74 near Lake Pleasant on Sept. 5.

The young burro was also hit by the vehicle but survived. The animal suffered minor injuries and was found standing near its mother on the side of the road.

DPS Sergeant Roger Hansen was among the first responders called to the scene.

Hansen said that he knew the burro wouldn’t survive on its own in the wild. So, he called Stacie Thomas with One Step Wild Burros and Mustang Rescue and she agreed to take the foal in.

The sergeant got help from the rest of the team and they loaded the burro into the back of his patrol car.

Hansen drove the injured animal to the rescue, which was about a 30-minute drive.

According to authorities, Thomas matched the baby burro with a nursing mother burro at the rescue.

Since then, the little guy has reportedly adjusted to his new surroundings and has even started eating, playing and running around.

Thomas’ grandson named the burro Roger in honor of the sergeant.

Once the baby burro is old enough to leave the rescue, he is expected to be adopted by an Arizona trooper, according to the department.

