Vavrova honored as Big Ten Golfer of the Week

One day after completing a collegiate career-best 205 (-11) at the Sam Golden Invitational,...
One day after completing a collegiate career-best 205 (-11) at the Sam Golden Invitational, Nebraska's Michaela Vavrova was honored as the Big Ten Women's Golfer of the Week when the conference announced its weekly award winner on Wednesday, Sept. 13.(press release)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - One day after completing a collegiate career-best 205 (-11) at the Sam Golden Invitational, Nebraska’s Michaela Vavrova was honored as the Big Ten Women’s Golfer of the Week when the conference announced its weekly award winner on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Vavrova, a senior from Bojnice, Slovakia, smashed her previous career-best tournament total by 11 strokes with her performance on the par-72, 6,413-yard layout at the Oakmont Country Club in Corinth, Texas (Sept. 11-12). Her effort included impressive rounds of 69-68-68 to tie for fifth overall in a strong 71-player field that featured seven NCAA Regional-qualifying teams from 2023.

The award marked Vavrova’s second career Big Ten Golfer of the Week honor, joining recognition on Oct. 6, 2021 after she won her first career tournament title at the Stampede at the Creek in Elkhorn, Neb.

Vavrova’s 205 tournament total at the Sam Golden Invitational marked the third-best individual score in school history, trailing only school-record performances by Kate Smith with a 202 at the 2018 Westbrook Spring Invitational and another 202 by current teammate Kelli Ann Strand at the 2022 Green Wave Classic.

The 2022 Slovakian Player of the Year and a long-time member of the Slovakian National Team program, Vavrova will be back on the course leading the Huskers when they travel to the Mary Fossum Invitational at Forest Akers West Golf Course in East Lansing, Mich. (Sept. 17-18).

One day after completing a collegiate career-best 205 (-11) at the Sam Golden Invitational,...
One day after completing a collegiate career-best 205 (-11) at the Sam Golden Invitational, Nebraska's Michaela Vavrova was honored as the Big Ten Women's Golfer of the Week when the conference announced its weekly award winner on Wednesday, Sept. 13.(press release)

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school bus carrying students was rear-ended by a pickup truck on Highway 2 in Otoe County on...
Nine children taken to hospital following school bus crash near Palmyra
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Gina Bosak said her daughter, Megan Smolik, was cheerful, outgoing and determined. But Gina...
Lincoln mother shares daughter’s story to bring awareness to suicide prevention
According to LPD, the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
Motorcyclist identified in fatal accident on I-80
Council Bluffs authorities say a 12-year-old boy accidentally drowned Monday morning at a...
12-year-old boy drowns in pool at Council Bluffs waterpark

Latest News

Between 50 to 70 First Interstate Bank employees helped nonprofits across Lincoln for a...
First Interstate Bank closes early to help out Lincoln nonprofits
Students wrote motivational messages to anyone who may be needing positivity.
Lincoln Northwest’s Hope Squad raises suicide awareness
September is Suicide Prevention month.
Lincoln Northwest spreads suicide prevention awareness
Marvin Wright
Second man arrested in connection to shots fired in Lincoln’s Railyard in April