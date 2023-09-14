Woman donates electric bike to stranger who walks two hours to work everyday

Heath Nelson’s bike - his only form of transportation - broke down. He walked around seven miles to and from work each day.
By Anna Maynard and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - A Texas woman generously donated an electric bicycle to a man after she learned he walked nearly two hours to and from his job each day.

Heath Nelson used to ride his bike to work, but after it broke down, he began to regularly make his journey on foot.

“I try to do what I can to pay my bills,” Nelson said.

Rebecca Wendt said she saw Nelson walking on the side of the road and felt she had to find out who he was. After she got the 52-year-old’s information from his job, she reached out to him to learn his story.

“It was just like God bopped me over the head and said, ‘Find out where that man lives and what his needs are,’” Wendt said.

She then decided she would raise money however she could to purchase Nelson a new bike. She shared her mission with family, friends, and Facebook.

She said she didn’t think much of her social media post at the time, but it quickly gained traction.

“Within about two hours I had over a $1,000 raised,” she said.

Wendt made the Facebook post at the end of August. On Tuesday, she delivered a new e-bike to Nelson.

It was the first time the two had met in person.

“Oh, it’s a blessing, trust me. You know, the Lord works in mysterious ways,” Nelson said.

Wendt ended up raising more money than the bike and its accessories cost and chose to give the remaining funds to Nelson.

He said he plans to use the cash for a set of dentures.

“It was emotional and brought tears to my eyes. You know, I mean, what she gave me was just remarkable,” Nelson said.

