$21,100 rare coin collection missing from north Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after a box of rare coins were reported missing from a man’s north Lincoln home on Thursday.

Police were called to a home near 29th and Holdrege Streets around 1:20 p.m. after a 42-year-old man said an acquaintance told him that part of his coin collection was missing. LPD said the collection included rare coins and Spanish gold coins known as doubloons worth a total of $21,100.

The victim had been out of town for months for work and was not sure when the coins went missing, LPD said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

