$21,100 rare coin collection missing from north Lincoln home

(MGN)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after a box of rare coins were reported missing from a man’s north Lincoln home on Thursday.

Police were called to a home near 29th and Holdrege Streets around 1:20 p.m. after a 42-year-old man said an acquaintance told him that part of his coin collection was missing. LPD said the collection included rare coins and Spanish gold coins known as doubloons worth a total of $21,100.

The victim had been out of town for months for work and was not sure when the coins went missing, LPD said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police are looking for students who may have had contact with a 26-year-old man police...
Bond increased, charges added for Lincoln man who impersonated high schooler
A railcar at Union Pacific's Bailey Yard in North Platte caught fire Thursday afternoon,...
Railcar carrying toxic chemicals explodes in North Platte, evacuation order lifted
Anna Bosma, 22, was killed in a high-speed crash on Dodge Street near UNO on Friday night,...
Omaha doctor charged in fatal Dodge Street crash
Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona,...
Police officer fatally shot in Iowa; suspect arrested
Grand Island man charged in sexual assault of his grandchild

Latest News

David Cooper
Former North Platte teacher caught having contact with victim in sexual abuse case
401 pounds of marijuana
Deputy finds 401 pounds of marijuana in van during traffic stop in west Lincoln
401 pounds of marijuana
Deputy finds 401 pounds of marijuana
Madison Middle School teacher Cassie Schultz's class congratulates her as she received the...
Reaching One-Classroom at a Time returns for second year in aiding North Platte educators