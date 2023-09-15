Beatrice man in the hospital following motorcycle crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 21-year-old man is in the the hospital recovering from a crash Wednesday in Beatrice.

Beatrice Police said a 21-year-old man on a motorcycle and a 51-year-old woman driving a van collided at 13th and Market Street.

The motorcyclist was taken to Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln, and was last listed in stable condition. The woman driving the van was not seriously injured, according to BPD.

Police and the Nebraska State Patrol are working to determine the cause of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to come forward and contact Beatrice Police at 402-223-4080.

