City of Lincoln invites residents to participate in cycling survey

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln is inviting residents to participate in an online survey regarding cycling. Those interested have until Oct. 20 to participate in the survey conducted by the League of American Bicyclists.

The League is seeking input from residents and bike advocates to gain a better understanding of cyclists’ experiences in Lincoln and identify potential areas for improvement.

In August, the City applied to renew its Bicycle Friendly Community status from the League of American Bicyclists. Lincoln has been a Silver-Level cycling community since 2019. The silver BFC award recognizes Lincoln’s commitment to improving conditions for cyclists through investments in bike education programs, events that promote and encourage cycling, pro-bike policies and bike infrastructure.

Information gathered from the survey will be used to provide context for the League review team decision-making process and to help determine Lincoln’s status as a bicycle-friendly community.

Criteria on which communities are rated include equity and accessibility, education, engineering, evaluation and planning, and encouragement.

For more information, contact Stephanie Rouse, Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department, at srouse@lincoln.ne.gov or 402-441-6373. For more information on the League of American Bicyclists, visit bikeleague.org.

