Deputy finds 401 pounds of marijuana in van during traffic stop in west Lincoln

By Abigail Carrera
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man was arrested in a traffic stop on I-80 west of Lincoln after a Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy found 401 pounds of marijuana in his van.

A deputy with the Lancaster County Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a white van near the Highway 77 exit at 8:30 a.m. Thursday for having an obstructed license plate and following too close.

LSO said the driver, 43-year-old Thavysack Thammavongsa, of San Fransisco, CA, admitted to having a marijuana vape pen which prompted a search of the van.

According to LSO, the deputy found 10 large boxes containing 401 pounds of marijuana in the back of the van. The marijuana was worth approximately $750,000, LSO said.

Thammavongsa was arrested and lodged in jail for marijuana with intent to deliver.

Thavysack Thammavongsa
Thavysack Thammavongsa(Lancaster County Jail)

