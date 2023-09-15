Events happening this weekend in and around Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in or around the Capital City, here are a few ideas courtesy of the Friday Fast Facts compiled by “Visit Lincoln.”

SCHEELS HUSKER TAILGATE

4-8pm Fri.; Free event

Calling all Husker fans and families! Come down for an unforgettable day of fun at the Scheels Husker Tailgate. Best of all, it’s a free family event that you won’t want to miss! There will be games, food and entertainment. This event is at Scheels Parking Lot, located at 3030 Pine Lake Road. For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/624337062876284.

LINCOLN HISTORICAL GHOST QUEST PRESENTS HAYMARKET SPIRITS TOUR

6:30-8:45pm Fri: $50 (This tour is for guests 21 years of age and older)

Guests on the tour will get to tour a local winery tasting room, a unique bar lounge with specialty cocktails and a bakery that also provides specialty cocktails. There will be story telling of the ghosts that haunt the Haymarket and downtown Lincoln with guests participating in their very own group mini ghost hunt. This event is at Lincoln Haymarket, located at 335 N. 8th Street. For more information visit https://lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org/.

DISNEY ON ICE: INTO THE MAGIC

7pm Fri., 11am & 3pm Sat. & Sun.: See website for ticket prices

Into The Magic takes families on a high sea adventure as Moana sets sail on a life-changing quest to save her island with help from the demigod Maui. With the ice floor transformed into the vast oceanic scape, Disney on Ice allows Moana’s strength and determination to take center stage. This engaging atmosphere lets audiences deepen their existing connection to their favorite wayfinder and discover one’s true identity is never out of reach. This event is at Pinnacle Bank Arena, located at 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. For more information call (402) 904-4444 or visit www.pinnaclebankarena.com.

WELCOMING WEEK: FREE ADMISSION DAY

9am-4pm Sat.; Free to attend, Items for purchase

Nebraska History Museum is welcoming everyone to join them for free admission day in celebration of the second annual Welcoming Week. Enjoy activities for the whole family and explore over 12,000 years of history through fascinating exhibitions featuring artifacts and amazing stories from our rich past. While you are there, make sure to check out the current exhibits on display. This event is at Nebraska History Museum, located at 131 Centennial Mall North. For more information visit https://historynebraska.gov/event/welcoming-week-free-admission/.

LATINO FESTIVAL 2023

2-7pm Sat.; Free event

Building strong bridges to enjoy the diversity! Enjoy Hispanic culture through Latin music, art, food and traditions. This will be an amazing event with live cultural performances, delectable food items from a variety of Latin American countries, artisans exhibits and diverse Latin music. This event is at Antelope Park Shildneck Bandshell, located at 1630 Memorial Drive. For more information call (402) 474-3950 or visit https://elcentrone.org.

