Former North Platte teacher caught having contact with victim in sexual abuse case

David Cooper
David Cooper(Lincoln County Jail)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A former North Platte Public School teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student may get his bond revoked for having contact with the victim.

Back in February, 48-year-old David Cooper was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree sexual abuse by a school employee. One of his bond conditions was not to have contact with the 17-year-old victim in the sexual abuse case.

The North Platte Police Department received information that Cooper was contacting the alleged victim and initiated an investigation for tampering with a witness. The investigation involved the examination of electronic devices, subpoenas involving social media and surveillance.

On Thursday, an investigator saw Cooper arrive at a a storage facility near 4th and McCabe and enter a unit. A short time later, the victim in the sexual abuse case arrived at the facility and entered the same storage unit. Investigators knocked on the door of the storage unit and contacted David Copper and the alleged victim inside of the unit.

Police arrested Cooper for tampering with a witness - a class II felony. The Lincoln County Attorney has filed a bond revocation with the Lincoln County District Court on the pending sexual abuse case.

