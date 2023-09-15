Large police presence in northwest Lincoln, elementary school on lockout

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are asking people to avoid an area in northwest Lincoln while they search for a person who ran from officers.

Police and Nebraska State Patrol are searching for a person in the area of NW 4th & West Belmont. Nearby West Lincoln Elementary is keeping everyone inside the building while entrances are locked and monitored as a precaution. LPS calls this a “Standard Response Protocol of Secure”.

The school sent an email to families explaining the situation and said teaching and learning is continuing as normal during this time.

clarification: West Lincoln Elementary is taking precautions due to a threat in the area, not at the school. LPS said all students are safe.

Below is the full email that was sent to the families of West Lincoln students:

West Lincoln families,

We want to make you aware that we are currently using the Standard Response Protocol of Secure. A Secure means we keep everyone inside the building while entrances are locked and monitored. Your child is safe inside our school building while teaching and learning continued as normal.

Please do not come to the school at this time. If this continues through dismissal, we will keep students at school and inside until it is safe to release them.

We will message you when the Secure is lifted.

Lincoln Police advised us this afternoon to use our Standard Response Protocol of Secure while they handled a situation in the neighborhood.

We appreciate the continued collaboration and communication from Lincoln Police in keeping our school safe.

Please visit our website for more information about our Standard Response Protocols.

Scott Schwartz

Principal

Large Officer presence in the NW4th & W Belmont area, searching for an individual who fled on foot. Please avoid the area. — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) September 15, 2023

