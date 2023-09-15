Lincoln Children’s Museum offering Game Day Play Dates during 2023 Husker football season

The program is available for children ages 5 to 12
(John Grinvalds)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Children’s Museum is offering their Game Date Play Dates program again during the 2023 Husker football season.

The program gives parents and caregivers the opportunity to register their children ages five to 12 to attend a staff-led play date at the Lincoln Children’s Museum while they head to Memorial Stadium to cheer on the Huskers. Pre-registration is required.

While there, children will participate in football-themed games and activities, have time to explore the museum exhibits, and get a mid-game snack or the option of a meal from Kazoo’s U-Stop Café for games during lunch or dinner times.

The museum also encourages children to wear their favorite game-day gear.

“This program is a great opportunity for kids to grow up within the Husker fan-base, which is such an exciting part about living in Lincoln. Plus, parents and caregivers can participate in their own Husker traditions while the kids get to have their own fun,” Director of Operations and Engagement Mandy Haase-Thomas said.

Lincoln Children’s Museum Game Day Play Dates program will be offered:

Sept. 16 - Northern Illinois

Sept. 23 - Louisiana Tech

Sept. 30 - Michigan

Oct. 21 - Northwestern

Oct. 28 - Purdue

Nov. 11 - Maryland

To learn more and pre-register, visit their website.

