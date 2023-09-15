National Homestead Historical Park welcomes 23 new US citizens

On Constitution and Citizenship Day, 23 people from 14 different countries were announced as official U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Beatrice.
By Grace McDonald
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In 1863, current and new U.S. citizens were invited to earn 160 acres of land in America under the Homestead Act. Since then, the National Homestead Historical Park holds a lot of historical significance for many Americans.

Naturally, it served as a “perfect backdrop” for naturalizing 23 new U.S. citizens.

“What’s really unique about Homestead National Historical Park is the homesteading story,” said Amy Ginke, the park’s program manager for interpretation and resources. “This is a great time for new citizens, but also for all of us to think about documenting our own family history - our own story.”

For many, their stories as Americans started at the naturalization ceremony. The new citizens are originally from 13 different countries: Burma, El Salvador, Bhutan, Vietnam, Peru, the Philippines, Somalia, Sudan, the United Kingdom, Cuba, Mexico, Ukraine and Guatemala.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services teams up with National Parks to make the moment special. It took some many years for some new citizens to get to this point.

“I’m from Somalia. I stayed in America almost five years and five months,” said Ridwaan Mohamud, holding his certificate. “I’m happy today.”

During the ceremony, the audience said the pledge of allegiance, sang patriotic songs and listened to congratulations messages from many speakers. Flags from their original countries were displayed behind the stage. The last step to naturalization was saying the oath and receiving the district judge’s signature.

After being fully processed, the citizens can build a new life in America. A mom from Mexico hopes to start a restaurant with her daughters and see her son in Washington D.C.

“I love this country, and I have my family here,” said Josefina Rangel Solorio, smiling next to her daughter.

The 23 new Americans are among 72 that have been naturalized at Homestead National Historical Park. The park hosts the ceremony three times throughout the year: April 22 for National Park Week, June 14 on Flag Day and Sept. 17 for Constitution Day and Citizenship Day.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Lincoln Elementary School
Lincoln Police completes investigation in northwest Lincoln, elementary school lockout lifted
Lincoln Police are looking for students who may have had contact with a 26-year-old man police...
Bond increased, charges added for Lincoln man who impersonated high schooler
A railcar at Union Pacific's Bailey Yard in North Platte caught fire Thursday afternoon,...
Railcar carrying toxic chemicals explodes in North Platte, evacuation order lifted
Anna Bosma, 22, was killed in a high-speed crash on Dodge Street near UNO on Friday night,...
Omaha doctor charged in fatal Dodge Street crash
Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona,...
Police officer fatally shot in Iowa; suspect arrested

Latest News

On Constitution and Citizenship Day, 23 people from 14 different countries were announced as...
National Homestead Historical Park welcomes 23 new US citizens
Governor Jim Pillen signed a proclamation on Friday commencing Hispanic Heritage Month in...
Hispanic Heritage Month celebrated in Nebraska
Members of the Nebraska Commission on Latino Americans hold proclamation commencing Hispanic...
Hispanic Heritage Month celebrated in Nebraska
Tanner Danielson
Lincoln man sentenced in kidnapping, torture case