Reaching One-Classroom at a Time returns for second year in aiding North Platte educators

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - NBC Nebraska News 2 is partnering once again with the North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Lincoln County-headquartered Fat Dogs Convenience Store for Reaching One Classroom at a Time.

After 20 REACH grants were awarded last school year, it is time again for local teachers to receive REACH grants they have applied for. This is to help make the learning environment better and more enjoyable for students in the classroom.

The first REACH grant to a project that can help students learn more comfortably was awarded Thursday. Madison Middle School special education teacher Cassie Schultz was overjoyed when she was surprised with the grant.

“Well at first there was a little bit of panic because there was a video camera and I was not sure what was going on but when I saw everyone walking in I quickly realized that I got picked for my grant and it means more to me than anyone can know. Thank you to the North Platte School Foundation and Fat Dogs for the grant,” Schultz said.

Schultz is planning on using the grant to buy special seats for her students to make them feel more at home so they can be more comfortable in the learning environment. This can range from standing desks to small sofas and pillows. “With flexible seating, it will try to make it a less traditional classroom and more comfortable for the students to learn to the best of their ability,” Schultz said.

