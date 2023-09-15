Sports Overtime: Week 4 (Friday, Sept. 15)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 4 of the 2023 High School football season. Kevin Sjuts and Chase Matteson provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 1011 NOW area.

Friday’s Scores:

Bloomfield 1, Osmond 0 (Forfeit)

Franklin 1, Meridian 0 (Forfeit)

Madison 1, Cedar Bluffs 0 (Forfeit)

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Adams Central: Syracuse VS Adams Central

@ Alma: Arapahoe VS Alma

@ Anselmo-Merna: Leyton VS Anselmo-Merna

@ Ansley-Litchfield: Burwell VS Ansley-Litchfield

@ Arcadia-Loup City: Hi-Line VS Arcadia-Loup City

@ Arthur County: Hay Springs VS Arthur County

@ Ashland-Greenwood: Auburn VS Ashland-Greenwood

@ Battle Creek: Centennial VS Battle Creek

@ Beatrice: Lincoln Northwest VS Beatrice

@ Bennington: Lincoln Pius X VS Bennington

@ Bertrand: Dundy County Stratton VS Bertrand

@ Blue Hill: Lawrence-Nelson VS Blue Hill

@ Boone Central: Douglas County West VS Boone Central

@ Brady: Stuart VS Brady

@ Bridgeport: Hemingford VS Bridgeport

@ CWC: EPPJ VS CWC

@ Cedar Catholic: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) VS Cedar Catholic

@ Central City: Fort Calhoun VS Central City

@ Central Valley: Elm Creek VS Central Valley

@ Centura: Wood River VS Centura

@ Chadron: Valentine VS Chadron

@ Columbus Lakeview: St. Paul VS Columbus Lakeview

@ Columbus: North Platte VS Columbus

@ Crawford: Fleming, CO VS Crawford

@ Creighton: Wausa VS Creighton

@ Crete: Schuyler VS Crete

@ Crofton: Hartington-Newcastle VS Crofton

@ Cross County: Twin River VS Cross County

@ David City: Tri County VS David City

@ Deshler: Kenesaw VS Deshler

@ Diller-Odell: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Diller-Odell

@ Doniphan-Trumbull: Amherst VS Doniphan-Trumbull

@ EMF: Freeman VS EMF

@ East Butler: Humphrey St. Francis VS East Butler

@ Elkhorn South: Omaha Central VS Elkhorn South

@ Elkhorn Valley: Neligh-Oakdale VS Elkhorn Valley

@ Falls City: Boys Town VS Falls City

@ Fillmore Central: Wilber-Clatonia VS Fillmore Central

@ Fremont: Norfolk VS Fremont

@ Gibbon: Chase County VS Gibbon

@ Gordon-Rushville: Ord VS Gordon-Rushville

@ Gothenburg: Alliance VS Gothenburg

@ Grand Island: Lincoln High VS Grand Island

@ Gretna: Millard South VS Gretna

@ Gross Catholic: Blair VS Gross Catholic

@ Guardian Angels Central Catholic: Stanton VS Guardian Angels Central Catholic

@ Harvard: Dorchester VS Harvard

@ Hastings St. Cecilia: Bishop Neumann VS Hastings St. Cecilia

@ Heartland: McCool Junction VS Heartland

@ High Plains Community: Giltner VS High Plains Community

@ Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer: Johnson-Brock VS Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Howells-Dodge VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

@ Hyannis: Mullen VS Hyannis

@ Johnson County Central: Southern VS Johnson County Central

@ Kearney: Bellevue West VS Kearney

@ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Homer VS Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

@ Lexington: Cozad VS Lexington

@ Lincoln Christian: Arlington VS Lincoln Christian

@ Lincoln Lutheran: Omaha Concordia VS Lincoln Lutheran

@ Lincoln North Star: Lincoln Southeast VS Lincoln North Star

@ Lincoln Southwest: Papillion-LaVista VS Lincoln Southwest

@ Loomis: Hitchcock County VS Loomis

@ Louisville: Norfolk Catholic VS Louisville

@ Lourdes Central Catholic: BDS VS Lourdes Central Catholic

@ Lutheran High Northeast: Summerland VS Lutheran High Northeast

@ Lyons-Decatur Northeast: Bancroft-Rosalie VS Lyons-Decatur Northeast

@ Malcolm: Tekamah-Herman VS Malcolm

@ Maxwell: Sandhills Valley VS Maxwell

@ McCook: Holdrege VS McCook

@ Medicine Valley: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Medicine Valley

@ Milford: Kearney Catholic VS Milford

@ Millard West: Creighton Preparatory School VS Millard West

@ Minden: Fairbury VS Minden

@ Morrill: Bayard VS Morrill

@ Nebraska Christian: Riverside VS Nebraska Christian

@ Nebraska Lutheran: Fullerton VS Nebraska Lutheran

@ Niobrara/Verdigre: Ainsworth VS Niobrara/Verdigre

@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Sutherland VS North Platte St. Patrick’s

@ ONeill: Broken Bow VS ONeill

@ Ogallala: Gering VS Ogallala

@ Omaha Brownell Talbot: Mead VS Omaha Brownell Talbot

@ Omaha Buena Vista: Omaha Bryan VS Omaha Buena Vista

@ Omaha Burke: Papillion-LaVista South VS Omaha Burke

@ Omaha Christian Academy: Elmwood-Murdock VS Omaha Christian Academy

@ Omaha Roncalli Catholic: Pierce VS Omaha Roncalli Catholic

@ Omaha Skutt Catholic: Elkhorn High VS Omaha Skutt Catholic

@ Omaha South: South Sioux City VS Omaha South

@ Omaha Westside: Millard North VS Omaha Westside

@ Overton: Twin Loup VS Overton

@ Palmer: Osceola VS Palmer

@ Palmyra: Thayer Central VS Palmyra

@ Pawnee City: Red Cloud VS Pawnee City

@ Paxton: Shelton VS Paxton

@ Perkins County: Kimball VS Perkins County

@ Plainview: North Central VS Plainview

@ Platteview: Aurora VS Platteview

@ Plattsmouth: Mount Michael Benedictine VS Plattsmouth

@ Ponca: Oakland-Craig VS Ponca

@ Potter-Dix: Sioux County VS Potter-Dix

@ Ralston: Gretna East VS Ralston

@ Ravenna: Pleasanton VS Ravenna

@ Raymond Central: Wayne VS Raymond Central

@ Santee: Cody-Kilgore VS Santee

@ Scottsbluff: York VS Scottsbluff

@ Seward: Hastings VS Seward

@ Shelby-Rising City: Clarkson/Leigh VS Shelby-Rising City

@ Sidney: Mitchell VS Sidney

@ Silver Lake: Axtell VS Silver Lake

@ South Loup: Sandhills/Thedford VS South Loup

@ Southern Valley: Cambridge VS Southern Valley

@ Sutton: Sandy Creek VS Sutton

@ Wahoo: Nebraska City VS Wahoo

@ Wakefield: TCNE (Tri County Northeast) VS Wakefield

@ Wallace: South Platte VS Wallace

@ Waverly: Norris VS Waverly

@ Weeping Water: Conestoga VS Weeping Water

@ West Holt: Archbishop Bergan VS West Holt

@ Wilcox-Hildreth: Lewiston VS Wilcox-Hildreth

@ Winside: Walthill VS Winside

@ Wisner-Pilger: Pender VS Wisner-Pilger

@ Yutan: North Bend Central VS Yutan

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.