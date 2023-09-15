Weekend Forecast: A pleasant weekend ahead!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This upcoming weekend has the potential to be a really good one - maybe even a top 10 weekend if the forecast can break our way on a couple of things. You’ll want to get out and enjoy it because the weather looks to warm up early next week with unsettled weather looming for late next week and potentially into next weekend.

Scattered rain has been pushing through the state through the day on Friday and as of Friday afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms still dot the landscape across the 10/11 coverage area. Through the rest of Friday afternoon and evening, we’ll hold on to our rain chances as the cold front continues to push through the area. Rain chances for Lincoln should begin to taper off past 6 PM Friday evening, but with clouds likely lingering through the remainder of Friday night. Areas of fog and maybe some spotty drizzle will be possible tonight and into early Saturday morning for southeastern Nebraska. Fog isn’t expected to be dense, but if you’re travelling to Lincoln on Saturday morning, it will be possible to run into some areas of reduced visibility at times. Fog should burn off by mid-morning on Saturday, with skies becoming sunny to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Recent short-range model runs have been advertising the potential for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms popping up towards the mid-afternoon hours on Saturday. Regardless of if this activity develops or not, it would push south the area fairly quickly and poses no threat to Saturday evening plans, including the Husker home opener which is scheduled for a 6 PM kickoff.

The Husker gameday forecast calls for tailgating temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80° with a kickoff temperature of around 77° at 6 PM. Skies should be mainly clear through the game with a northerly breeze at about 5 to 15 MPH.

Low temperatures into Saturday morning will range from the lower 40s in the west to the mid to upper 50s in the east.

Afternoon highs on Saturday should be very comfortable and fairly seasonal for mid-September. Look for temperatures to peak in the mid to upper 70s to right around 80°.

Lows into Sunday morning will be a bit cooler, with temperatures falling into the 40s statewide. It should be a cool, crisp Sunday morning.

Temperatures on Sunday should remain fairly seasonal for eastern Nebraska thanks to another weak cold front passing through the area. Temperatures should hold in the mid to upper 70s. Warmer weather is expected for the west with highs reaching the low to mid 80s.

The extended forecast offers us above average temperatures to start the week next week with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Temperatures cool back a bit on Thursday, falling to the low 80s, with highs in the mid to upper 70s by next Friday. Rain chances will be off and on over the next week - but keep an eye on late next week and potentially into next weekend as longer range models are advertising a more significant, wetter system moving through the area that could bring in several inches of rain to the region.

