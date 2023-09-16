A fine Sunday forecast

By Brad Anderson
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures early Sunday morning will be on the cool side under clear skies and a light and variable wind. Mainly sunny skies expected on Sunday with pleasant temperatures. Warmer and perhaps more humid weather will return Monday and continue through at least Thursday. Small rain chances return on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Becoming mostly clear Saturday night and cool. Lows will fall into the 40s across most of the state.

Cool and calm Sunday morning.
Mainly sunny skies and warm Sunday afternoon with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s to the mid 80s.

Temperatures will be warm on Sunday.
Above average temperatures expected Monday through Thursday and perhaps more humid. Rain chances will increase by the end of the week and weekend.

Warm temperatures expected through Thursday with small rain chances. Better chance of rain at...
Warm temperatures expected through Thursday with small rain chances. Better chance of rain at the end of the week and cooler by the weekend.

