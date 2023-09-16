Husker tight end arrested in Georgia on burglary charge

Husker tight end Arik Gilbert is in trouble yet again, this time in Georgia.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Husker tight end Arik Gilbert is in trouble yet again, this time in Georgia. According to jail records in Lumpkin County, Gilbert was arrested on Friday on charges of Obstruction of Officers and “Smash and Grab Burglary.”

It’s his second run-in with police in less than a month. On Aug. 29 in Lincoln, Gilbert was arrested after police said he broke into a vape shop at 27th and O streets and stole roughly $1,600 worth of product.

Gilbert bonded out the same day and is due back in Lancaster County Court on Sept. 27.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Lincoln Elementary School
Lincoln Police completes investigation in northwest Lincoln, elementary school lockout lifted
Lincoln Police are looking for students who may have had contact with a 26-year-old man police...
Bond increased, charges added for Lincoln man who impersonated high schooler
A railcar at Union Pacific's Bailey Yard in North Platte caught fire Thursday afternoon,...
Railcar carrying toxic chemicals explodes in North Platte, evacuation order lifted
Anna Bosma, 22, was killed in a high-speed crash on Dodge Street near UNO on Friday night,...
Omaha doctor charged in fatal Dodge Street crash
Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona,...
Police officer fatally shot in Iowa; suspect arrested

Latest News

Norris, Waverly meet in game of the week
Bekka Allick's animated celebrations have not gone unnoticed during Husker volleyball games.
NReport: animated Allick's celebrations
Nebraska vs Northern Illinois
Huskers prepare for home opener against Northern Illinois on Saturday
It’s Week 4 of the 2023 High School football season.
Sports Overtime: Week 4 (Friday, Sept. 15)