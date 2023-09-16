Huskers defeat Huskies at Memorial Stadium, 35-11

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Cornhuskers beat the Northern Illinois Huskies, 35-11, at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Sophomore quarterback Heinrich Haarberg made his first career start in tonight’s game. Haarberg is the first Nebraska native to start at quarterback since Noah Vedral started games against Indiana and Minnesota in 2019. Haarberg is just the fourth Nebraska native to start a game at quarterback since 2001 (Vedral, Ryker Fyfe, Ron Kellogg III). Haarberg threw for a pair of first-half touchdowns and has three passing touchdowns in the past three quarters.

Haarberg also had a career-high 39 rushing yards on 11 carries in the first half.

Nose tackle Nash Hutmacher had a big first half, with a career-high six tackles, including a career-best 2.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. His previous highs were four tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss. Hutmacher had a pair of tackles for loss on a red zone drive in the first quarter when Nebraska limited NIU to a field goal.

The Nebraska defense had three sacks and five tackles for loss in the first half. The Huskers entered the game leading the nation with 11 sacks. Nebraska has had at least three sacks in all three games this season. This is the first time NU has had three sacks in three straight games in the same season since the first three games of 2019 (South Alabama, Colorado, Northern Illinois).

Tight end Thomas Fidone II caught a career-high three passes for 22 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown, in the first half. This marks Fidone’s second straight game with a touchdown reception. Fidone’s

Senior receiver Billy Kemp IV had and 8-yard TD reception in the first quarter to open the scoring, marking his first touchdown as a Husker. Kemp had two catches in the game to push his career total to 199 receptions. Entering this week, only six active FBS players had 200 career catches.

Northern Illinois converted a Husker fumble in the first quarter into a field goal. That ended a streak of four straight games of not allowing a point in the first quarter for the Nebraska defense.

Saturday’s game captains were C Ben Scott, RB Rahmir Johnson, DT Ty Robinson and LB Nick Henrich.

Sports Director Kevin Sjuts, Chase Matteson, & Bill Rentschler break down the current state of Husker football + look ahead to a big week for Husker volleyball.

