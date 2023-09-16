Nebraska home opener against Northern Illinois on Saturday

Kickoff set for 6 p.m. and will be televised on FS1
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a difficult stretch to open the season on the road against Minnesota and Colorado, the Nebraska Football team finally gets to take the field in Memorial Stadium Saturday as the Huskers host the Northern Illinois Huskies. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. kickoff and will be televised on FS1.

Head Coach Matt Rhule and players addressed the media several times this week. For all these interviews and more, you can watch them in the video player above.

Watch all our coverage of the Huskers this week at the links below plus the latest episode of the N REPORT Husker show.

Nebraska QB Jeff Sims’ status questionable for Northern Illinois game
Know Your Husker: Isaac Gifford
Satterfield frustrated with Huskers turnovers
Sports Director Kevin Sjuts, Chase Matteson, & Bill Rentschler break down the current state of Husker football + look ahead to a big week for Husker volleyball.

