Second man sentenced in 2022 kidnapping, torture case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A second man found guilty of kidnapping and assaulting another man in 2022 was sentenced to 16-22 years behind bars.

Earlier this year, 27-year-old Austin Widhalm pleaded no contest to one count of second-degree assault and false imprisonment. He was sentenced Thursday to 14 to 19 years for on the first count, and two to three years for the second. The sentences are to be served consecutively.

The other man involved, 31-year-old Tanner Danielson, was sentenced to 40 to 50 years for one count of attempted kidnapping and 30 to 40 years for first-degree sexual assault on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Those sentences are also to be served consecutively.

In August of 2022, Lincoln Police was alerted by the Gage County Sheriff’s Office that a 26-year-old man was walking along a road, bound and with obvious injuries. The victim told deputies he had been kidnapped and beaten at a warehouse at 56th and I-80 in Lincoln, before being moved to Gage County.

LPD said the victim had burns to his face, arms, and legs along with several abrasions and that he was known to the suspects.

During the investigation, it was also discovered that a female victim was kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

Danielson was arrested by task force personnel in Rapid City, South Dakota shortly after he was identified as a suspect. Lincoln Police also arrested Widhalm in Lincoln.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.