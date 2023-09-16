Special Olympics Convoy travels from Hastings to Grand Island

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The 20th Special Olympics Convoy started at the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning in Hastings and ended at Bosselman’s Truck Center in Grand Island.

This allowed the Special Olympics athlete to pair-up with one of the 48 truck drivers to drive down Highway 281. Each driver donated $100 to the campaign meaning over $4,000 had been donated.

Special Olympic Athlete, Cindy Hemberter says events like these are meaningful to her.

”Convoy means so much to me. It means truck drivers give up their time, their families, their jobs. It’s so awesome,” Hemberter said. “The Special Olympics means so much to me. It gives me a chance to be with people that I want to be with and that are like me.”

Events Manager, Rose Swenson says it is a great opportunity to connect to the community and raise funds for a great cause.

”It is just a way to bring more awareness to Special Olympics Nebraska and our mission,” Swenson said. “It gets the athletes involved in order to ride in the trucks to meet the drivers. It is ultimately a fundraiser for Special Olympics Nebraska.”

