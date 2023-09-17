Annual fundraiser honoring Omaha marine killed in Kabul

Cpl. Daegan Page died helping those at the Kabul airport flee Afghanistan
This weekend marked the second annual memorial golf scramble in honor of fallen Omaha corporal Daegan Page.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The second annual golf tournament remembering Corporal Daegan Page of Omaha, a member of the 2nd Battalion Marine Regiment based at Camp Pendleton, Calif., was held this weekend.

Page was 23 years old when suicide bombers in Afghanistan killed him and 12 other US service members on August 26, 2021. They were helping people at the Kabul airport flee the country.

More than 150 other Afghans were also killed.

Just over two years later, his family invited people to honor Page’s sacrifice for America.

The two-day golf scramble included a concert, silent auction, and parachuters.

The proceeds of the event go towards the nonprofit his parents created for past and present service members and their families.

“It is so heartwarming to see the incremental momentum as we go forward to help serve our mission and to see folks out here supporting us as a family, honoring Daegan, and the foundation and its mission,” said Page’s mother, Wendy Adelson.

“Your goal is to keep his name going,” said his dad, Greg Page. “And you worry does it start to fall off? Does it start to become less as you go year by year? And I think this year it was bigger than it was last year. It’s truly amazing.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arik Gilbert's mugshot from Aug. 29.
Husker tight end arrested in Georgia on burglary charge
Nebraska vs Northern Illinois
Huskers defeat Huskies at Memorial Stadium, 35-11
Nebraska vs Northern Illinois
Nebraska home opener against Northern Illinois on Saturday
West Lincoln Elementary School
Lincoln Police completes investigation in northwest Lincoln, elementary school lockout lifted
Austin Widhalm
Second man sentenced in 2022 kidnapping, torture case

Latest News

During a visit to Steele City, we learned about four historic buildings in the community, and...
Historic buildings plentiful in Jefferson County town
People race horses down main street during the Fall Festival in Wellfleet.
Racing horses on main street in Wellfleet
Zion Evangelical Lutheran church is marking a milestone in 2023.
Hampton area church marks 150 years
On the edge of Oconto in Custer County, you'll find a wide variety of art pieces made from...
Charles Horn sculpture garden continues to delight visitors
If you are traveling on Highway 183 between Taylor and Bassett, you might consider pulling over...
A place to learn about the Sandhills