Burglary at north Lincoln smoke shop causes $29,000 in damage

(WCTV)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A burglary at a north Lincoln smoke shop caused $29,000 in damage after a car was rammed into the front of the building.

According to LPD, officers were called to Cloud 9 Smoke Shop near N. 48th and Dudley streets at around 4:01 a.m. on the report of a car that had rammed into a building. When police arrived, they found a Black Honda Elantra crashed into the front of the building.

LPD said the car appeared to have been stolen, with the ignition having been tampered with. The vehicle had been used to gain entry into the smoke shop, where an undetermined amount of product was stolen. No suspects were at the scene when officers arrived.

Police said the burglary caused around $29,000 in damage.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is still ongoing.

