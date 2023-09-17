Driver crashes into electric pole in northeast Lincoln; leaves behind front bumper

Lincoln Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a driver ran into utility pole...
Lincoln Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a driver ran into utility pole near N. 61st Street and Morrill Avenue on Sunday, knocking over a power line and leaving a car bumper behind.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a driver ran into utility pole near N. 61st Street and Morrill Avenue on Sunday, knocking over a power line and leaving a car bumper behind.

Police responded to the crash at around 5:22 a.m.

Photos of the scene showed that the driver had left behind the front bumper of the car after the crash.

According to LES, around 22 people near the area were left without power at 5:02 a.m., and are still without power in that area.

This is an ongoing story. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

