Fans react to the first Husker home game

For anyone driving around Lincoln on Saturday, it may have been hard to get around the eager fans.
By Kendall Lanier
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For anyone driving around Lincoln on Saturday, it may have been hard to get around the eager fans. After two weeks, Husker Nation finally made it’s way back in Memorial Stadium. They showed up in true Husker fashion to celebrate the first home game of the season.

People came from near and far to tailgate all day long with decked out set ups with TVs and full spreads. It was a family affair, with young fans taking in everything game day has to offer. There were veterans and first-time attendees.

”We drove from Ranchester Wyoming, 1200 miles just to see this game, its the first time ever,” said Jason Drury, Husker fan.

“It’s been really fun just super excited to be back here for game day its nice seeing everybody out full force,” said Nikki Cundiff, Husker fan. “Not the start of the season we wanted but I think today’s gonna turn things around.”

“We’ve tailgated all the way around the stadium and just the atmosphere of being in Nebraska and being here at the stadium, I don’t think anywhere in the nation can match up to it,” said Shawn Reiff, Husker fan.

The last time the Huskers kicked off a season with back-to-back road games was 1995.

