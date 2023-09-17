The Week Ahead: Weather “swings” over the next seven days...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As is appropriate for a season of transition...a highly “changeable” weather pattern develops over the next week.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

We’ll begin with summer-like warmth early...both Monday and Tuesday may make runs at 90° in the Lincoln area...with parts of western and central Nebraska a near-certainty to do so. A warm front sliding across the state will not only lead to a significant mid-September warm-up, but may also combine with some weak disturbances aloft to provide small shower-and-thunderstorm chances for Monday night-into-Tuesday morning....and then again Tuesday night-into-Wednesday. Additional shower-and-thunderstorm chances will be found later this week as an upper-level trough in the western part of the US slowly makes its way east...actually INCREASING our rain chances from Thursday all the way through the upcoming weekend...with temperatures cooling back to more seasonal levels as well.

Skycast - 8pm Monday (KOLN)

Skycast - 8pm Tuesday (KOLN)

Over the course of the week...precipitation “potential” looks pretty good for much of Nebraska...but this could change over time so stay tuned for forecast updates as the week goes along.

7-Day Precipitation Potential (KOLN)

Lows tonight won’t be quite as chilly as last night thanks in part to a developing southerly breeze. Most areas should hold in the low-mid 50s.

Monday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Monday are likely to range from the middle 80s to lower 90s.

Highs On Monday (KOLN)

Lows tomorrow night will range from the lower 50s to the lower 60s.

Tuesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Tuesday will once again range from the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Highs On Tuesday (KOLN)

Out latest 7-Day Outlook highlights the late-summer heat early in the period...and then the better rain chances later in the period along with the accompanying cool down.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

The latest 8-to-14 day temperature and precipitation outlooks continue to indicate a better-than-average chance for both ABOVE NORMAL readings and moisture through the end of September for most of our region.

8-to-14 Day Temperature Outlook (KOLN)

8-to-14 Day Precipitation Outlook (KOLN)

