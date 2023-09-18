2 dogs euthanized after women attacked in North Carolina, police say

The investigation into the attack is active and ongoing.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Two women were seriously injured in a dog attack Monday morning in northeast Charlotte, police said.

The attack happened shortly after 9 a.m. near apartments in the area of Mallard Glen Drive and Mallard Highlands Drive in University City, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The owner of the two Cane Corso mix dogs was walking the animals on a leash when they escaped from her and ran out of sight, officers said.

A woman was then attacked by the escaped dogs, according to the CMPD. Another woman tried to intervene and was also attacked.

The two women were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said. The dogs were surrendered to Animal Care and Control and were euthanized, according to the CMPD.

Both animals did not have current rabies vaccinations and were sent to the state laboratory for rabies testing, officers said.

The investigation into the attack is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsay Krause is a junior outside hitter for Nebraska Volleyball
Nebraska Volleyball player Lindsay Krause’s status “day-to-day” following car accident
Lincoln Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a driver ran into utility pole...
Driver crashes into electric pole in northeast Lincoln; leaves behind front bumper
A couple from Scotland have followed the Huskers for 50 years, now they’re getting a taste of...
Fans from Scotland join the ‘sea of red’ for the first time
Kickoff for Nebraska vs Michigan at Memorial Stadium is set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Michigan
A burglary at a north Lincoln smoke shop caused $29,000 in damage after a car was rammed into...
Burglary at north Lincoln smoke shop causes $29,000 in damage

Latest News

FILE - Officers escort Richard Allen out of the Carroll County courthouse following a hearing,...
Attorneys for man charged with killing 2 teenage Indiana girls argue they died in ritual sacrifice
Emergency responders and heavy equipment are seen at the site of a deadly explosion at a...
Federal investigators subpoena Pennsylvania agency for records related to chocolate plant explosion
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, at the podium, and State Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood speak about the...
Pillen pushes school boards to slow spending to ease property taxes
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen urged school boards to slow spending and protect a state tax shift...
Pillen pushes school boards to slow spending to ease property taxes
The state auditor is alleging that the former director of Five Rivers Resource Conservation &...
State auditor alleges fraud in payments from southeast Nebraska development district to food truck operation