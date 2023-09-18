Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43

By Emily Van de Riet
Sep. 18, 2023
(Gray News) – Billy Miller, an actor known for his roles on “The Young and the Restless” and “General Hospital,” died Friday at age 43.

In a statement to Variety, Miller’s manager confirmed his death, saying Miller was “struggling with manic depression when he died.”

Miller is known for his role as Billy Abbott on “The Young and the Restless.” He won three Daytime Emmys for the role before leaving it in 2014 to join “General Hospital,” where he starred as a series regular until 2019.

Miller also had small roles on “All My Children,” “Suits,” “NCIS” and more.

Variety reports Miller is survived by his mother, sister, brother-in-law, nephew and niece.

