After home opening win, Huskers begin prep for Louisiana Tech

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After the first win of the Matt Rhule era on Saturday night, the Huskers now turn their attention to Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs will come to Lincoln this weekend with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

The Nebraska Football team will try and win without two of its running backs. Coach Rhule said Rahmir Johnson and Gabe Ervin, Jr. will miss the remainder of the year due to injuries.

As the Huskers prepare for their final non-conference game of the season, you can find game week practice and press conference coverage in the video player above. Head Coach Matt Rhule will address the media on Monday at approximately 12 p.m.. Players will address the media on Tuesday. Assistant coaches and perhaps some additional players on Wednesday, with Head Coach Matt Rhule again on Thursday.

The forecast for this weekend’s game will be one to watch closely as rain is currently in the forecast for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Saturday’s game will be televised on the Big Ten Network. The Huskers open the week as 19 point favorites over LA Tech.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.