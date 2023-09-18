AppleJack Festival welcomes record number of attendees

By Jackson Wilford
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (KOLN) - This year’s apple growing season hasn’t been the friendliest with frost, hail and drought conditions hurting the crops at Arbor Day Farm.

A wetter July saved a large portion of the harvest, bringing the farm close to regular levels just in time for the AppleJack Festival.

Arbor Day Farm is just one of many stops during the ten-day citywide festival, but is notable for its rich history in Nebraska.

Marketing manager Connie Van Nostrand said this year’s opening day has the potential to be the most attended in the 55-year history of the festival.

“We have so many families come out every year,” Van Nostrand said. “It’s a tradition for them and is so much fun.”

Part of that tradition is visiting the apple orchard to pick about a pound of fruit to take home as a reminder of the yearly activity.

“You can see the look on the kids’ faces; they’re excited to get out there and pick those apple,” Van Nostrand said.

She said the ability to pick between several varieties of apple is a huge selling point for families to come back each year.

The AppleJack Festival continues until September 24, with several activities planned around Nebraska City.

