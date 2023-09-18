Big warm up Monday

1011 Monday First Look Forecast
By Brad Anderson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm front will move across Nebraska Monday and that means a big warm up for the state. The above average temperatures are expected continue through at least Thursday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible starting Monday evening and continuing Monday night. The next best chance of rain will be Friday along with cooler temperatures.

Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and warmer with highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Well above average temperatures.
Well above average temperatures.(KOLN)

Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Low temperatures will be above average.
Low temperatures will be above average.(KOLN)

Partly to mostly sunny and continue warm on Tuesday with highs in the 80s to around 90 degrees. Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm early in the morning then again late in the afternoon and evening.

Warm temperatures continue Tuesday.
Warm temperatures continue Tuesday.(KOLN)

Cooler temperatures expected by the end of the week with a better chance of rain by the end of the week.

Warm temperatures through Thursday with isolated thunderstorms. Cooler with a better chance of...
Warm temperatures through Thursday with isolated thunderstorms. Cooler with a better chance of rain Friday into the weekend.(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple from Scotland have followed the Huskers for 50 years, now they’re getting a taste of...
Fans from Scotland join the ‘sea of red’ for the first time
Lincoln Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a driver ran into utility pole...
Driver crashes into electric pole in northeast Lincoln; leaves behind front bumper
Nebraska vs Northern Illinois
Huskers defeat Huskies at Memorial Stadium, 35-11
A resident at Van Dorn Villa is celebrating a big birthday on Saturday.
Lincoln woman turns 109
A burglary at a north Lincoln smoke shop caused $29,000 in damage after a car was rammed into...
Burglary at north Lincoln smoke shop causes $29,000 in damage

Latest News

1011 Monday First Look Forecast
1011 Monday First Look Forecast
7-Day Outlook
The Week Ahead: Weather “swings” over the next seven days...
Sunday-to-Monday Forecast Update
Sunday-to-Monday Forecast Update
Warm temperatures expected through Thursday with small rain chances. Better chance of rain at...
A fine Sunday Forecast