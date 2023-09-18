Big warm up Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm front will move across Nebraska Monday and that means a big warm up for the state. The above average temperatures are expected continue through at least Thursday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible starting Monday evening and continuing Monday night. The next best chance of rain will be Friday along with cooler temperatures.

Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and warmer with highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Well above average temperatures. (KOLN)

Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Low temperatures will be above average. (KOLN)

Partly to mostly sunny and continue warm on Tuesday with highs in the 80s to around 90 degrees. Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm early in the morning then again late in the afternoon and evening.

Warm temperatures continue Tuesday. (KOLN)

Cooler temperatures expected by the end of the week with a better chance of rain by the end of the week.

Warm temperatures through Thursday with isolated thunderstorms. Cooler with a better chance of rain Friday into the weekend. (KOLN)

