Couple, 2 children and 3 dogs found shot to death in suburban Chicago home

Romeoville Police Deputy Chief Chris Burne speaks about the four people found dead inside a home in Romeoville, Illinois, Sunday night. (WBBM via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A couple, their two children and three dogs were found fatally shot Sunday in a suburban Chicago home.

The bodies were found about 8:40 p.m. in Romeoville by officers sent to the home by concerned relatives of the victims to conduct a well-being check, Romeoville Police Deputy Chief Chris Burne told reporters Monday.

The victims were believed to have been shot between Saturday night and early Sunday, Burne said. The deaths are being investigated as murders, he added.

The adults were identified as Roberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei. The names and ages of their children were not immediately released.

“A member of the family did not show up for work at 6 a.m. Sunday and did not respond to phone calls throughout the day,” Burne said. “Family members became concerned.”

Romeoville is about 30 miles southwest of Chicago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a driver ran into utility pole...
Driver crashes into electric pole in northeast Lincoln; leaves behind front bumper
A couple from Scotland have followed the Huskers for 50 years, now they’re getting a taste of...
Fans from Scotland join the ‘sea of red’ for the first time
Nebraska vs Northern Illinois
Huskers defeat Huskies at Memorial Stadium, 35-11
A burglary at a north Lincoln smoke shop caused $29,000 in damage after a car was rammed into...
Burglary at north Lincoln smoke shop causes $29,000 in damage
Lindsay Krause is a junior outside hitter for Nebraska Volleyball
Nebraska Volleyball player Lindsay Krause’s status “day-to-day” following car accident

Latest News

A small alligator that is missing its upper jaw has been rescued and is now living at Gatorland...
Alligator missing upper jaw finds new home at Gatorland
Officials in Louisiana found a missile launcher mount on I-20.
Missile launcher mount found on interstate highway, police say
Five Americans detained in Iran are making their way home. (CNN, POOL, QATAR MINISTRY OF...
US, Iran strike a prisoner deal; 5 Americans freed
The state auditor is alleging that the former director of Five Rivers Resource Conservation &...
State auditor alleges fraud in payments from southeast Nebraska development district to food truck operation