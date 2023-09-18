Disney’s Aladdin is coming to Lincoln

Aladdin is heading to the Lied Center.
By Chanel-Taylar McCarthy
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dinsney’s Aladdin will be bringing a whole new world of magic, flying carpets, and genies to Lincoln.

The week-long run of Aladdin will be the first time the world of Disney will be hitting the stage at the Lied Center in decades.

Executive Director, Bill Stephen, said the performance isn’t just for children, adding it can be enjoyed by people of all ages.

“If you’re senior and you’re thinking is Aladdin for me, Absolutely!” Stephen said, “If you like to laugh and like a good time and to be inspired and be happy you’ll want to come to the Lied Center for Aladdin.

Showings for Aladdin will begin Oct. 3-8.

There is a special sale happening in honor of Bill’s birthday this week. Tickets are 50 percent off when you use the code “birthday.”

