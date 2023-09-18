Husker Heroes offers inclusive celebrations of Husker athletics

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Husker Game days are a tradition many Nebraskans hold dear with each fan celebrating in their own ways.

For 13 years now, Memorial Stadium has opened its gates at the start of the football season for fans with disabilities to get one-on-one access to players.

Today’s event-goers were just as excited, as more than a thousand of them gathered near Gate 11 for a tunnel walk out onto Tom Osborne field for an evening of sensory-inclusive activities.

As families poured onto the turf they were greeted by members of the Scarlets and Herbie Husker.

Cathy Martinez, President of the Autism Family Network, an event sponsor, said the celebration is just another way to feel the excitement of Husker Athletics.

“This just gives other people an opportunity to feel included in the Husker Mania,” she said. “Sometimes game days are a little overwhelming; it’s difficult for some people with sensory issues to come into a stadium filled with 90,000 people.”

The event also featured activities where participants could score a goal in soccer or volley a tennis ball.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln student-athletes took the chance to make the long lines for events more exciting by passing footballs or other sporting equipment to help pass the time.

This year’s event welcomed around 1,500 guests into Memorial Stadium.

