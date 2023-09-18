Lincoln City Libraries seeks input on next chapter

A series of community discussions kickoff on Monday, hoping to pave the way for the future...
A series of community discussions kickoff on Monday, hoping to pave the way for the future while meeting the needs of library users in the Capital City.(10/11 NOW)
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln City Libraries are looking to write their next chapter, and to do so, they want to hear from you. On Monday, the libraries kicked off a series of community discussions, hoping to pave the way for the future while meeting the needs of library users in the Capital City.

Lincoln library director Ryan Wieber said that library use is going up, and as a way to keep up with that growth, the libraries want to hear from community members about what they want to see going forward.

“It’s good to always take a step back and identify how you’re going to make improvements,” Weiber said. “And you know, whether it’s short term or long term, the library should always be planning on the right way to go about that.”

Weiber said within the last fiscal year, circulation of materials has gone up 6%, with visitor ship going up 13% and program attendance going up 26%.

“We when you put all those together, it’s important to to there’s never a bad time to do planning,” Wieber said. “And for us right now is a great time to do that.”

While a central Lincoln location has been a topic for years, Wieber said he anticipates the discussion to include improvements to all quadrants of the city.

“It’s important that we come up with a solution for how we improve our downtown library service,” Wieber said. “But equally as important, it’s important for us to look at how we make upgrades to Anderson branch down the road, or Gere, or again, identify any gaps that may be existing in the city due to continued growth.”

Those community engagement sessions will continue through mid-October. For more information on the sessions, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsay Krause is a junior outside hitter for Nebraska Volleyball
Nebraska Volleyball player Lindsay Krause’s status “day-to-day” following car accident
Lincoln Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a driver ran into utility pole...
Driver crashes into electric pole in northeast Lincoln; leaves behind front bumper
A couple from Scotland have followed the Huskers for 50 years, now they’re getting a taste of...
Fans from Scotland join the ‘sea of red’ for the first time
Kickoff for Nebraska vs Michigan at Memorial Stadium is set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Michigan
A burglary at a north Lincoln smoke shop caused $29,000 in damage after a car was rammed into...
Burglary at north Lincoln smoke shop causes $29,000 in damage

Latest News

Native American exhibit at Stuhr Museum’s rotunda.
Nebraska museums have yet to return over 100 sets of Native American remains
10/11 First at Four
United Spinal Association of Nebraska
Look for well above average temperatures on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and low...
Tuesday Forecast: Another warm September day; rain and cooler weather looms for the weekend
The state auditor is alleging that the former director of Five Rivers Resource Conservation &...
State auditor alleges fraud in payments from southeast Nebraska development district to food truck operation