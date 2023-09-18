Lincoln man gets 3rd DUI, this time with baby in backseat

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is facing several charges after he was found intoxicated on the side of the road with a baby inside his vehicle Saturday, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with LSO were called to 56th Street and Rokeby Road around 11:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a person who was either passed out drunk or experiencing a medical emergency in their vehicle that was parked on the side of the road.

According to LSO, at one point two witnesses saw the driver get out of the vehicle to urinate and then get back inside.

Arriving deputies identified the driver as 38-year-old Patrick Regan and smelled alcohol coming from his vehicle.

Deputies also discovered his 12-month-old child buckled up in their car seat in the backseat, LSO said. The mother of the baby was contacted and picked up the uninjured baby and vehicle.

Regan later tested a .259 blood alcohol level and was arrested for a DUI 3rd offense, child abuse, driving while intoxicated with child, driving under suspension, and parking on a roadway.

