Lindsay Krause day-to-day following car accident

Lindsay Krause is a junior outside hitter for Nebraska Volleyball in 2023.
By Chase Matteson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - John Cook announced Lindsay Krause did not play for Nebraska Volleyball against #21 Kentucky following being in a car accident that occurred on one of the team’s recent off days. Krause is day-to-day following the crash and only practiced for 10 minutes on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023.

John Cook’s comments on the accident:

“Lindsay got rear-ended on O Street in the middle of the day from some guy who’s speeding all over the place, which always happens on O Street,”

“She went through about 10 minutes of practice today.”

“What’s so frustrating is, I drive on O Street and there’s several times I’ve wanted to call 911 just because of the crazy drivers and how they just abuse O Street and speed up and down... and sure enough. I was on O Street that day too because we were off that day... I think I went to Whole Foods and she was right by Chick-Fil-A and some dude came flying and smacked her and took off.”

“It shouldn’t be happening in Lincoln,” John Cook said.

The team has not put out any other information regarding Krause’s status or the accident.

