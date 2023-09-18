Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Michigan

Kickoff for Nebraska vs Michigan at Memorial Stadium is set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s Sept. 30 home game against No. 2 Michigan will be televised by FOX Sports, as the Big Ten Conference announced its television schedule for that day Monday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

The Huskers will have consecutive 2:30 p.m. kickoffs as this Saturday’s game against Louisiana Tech is also set for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on BTN.

Big Ten Schedule (Sept. 30)

Noon ET/11am CT

Penn State at Northwestern – Big Ten Network

Louisiana at Minnesota – Big Ten Network

3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT

Michigan at Nebraska – FOX

Illinois at Purdue – Peacock

Indiana at Maryland – Big Ten Network

Wagner at Rutgers – Big Ten Network

7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT

Michigan State at Iowa – NBC

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

