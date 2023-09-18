Nebraska Volleyball player Lindsay Krause’s status “day-to-day” following car accident

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook said Lindsay Krause did not play against #21 Kentucky on Sunday after being involved in a car accident last week.

The crash happened Wednesday at 2 p.m. on an off-day for the team. According to Lincoln Police, Krause was rear-ended while she was stopped in traffic near 46th and O Streets near Chick-fil-A. Police said Krause pulled over into a commercial lot but the other driver left the scene.

The accident report lists Krause with minor injuries and an estimated $2,500 damage to her car.

Cook expressed frustration about the crash during a recent press conference.

“Lindsay got rear-ended on O Street in the middle of the day from some guy who’s speeding all over the place, which always happens on O Street.” Cook said. “...What’s so frustrating is, I drive on O Street and there’s several times I’ve wanted to call 911 just because of the crazy drivers and how they just abuse O Street and speed up and down... and sure enough. I was on O Street that day too because we were off that day... I think I went to Whole Foods and she was right by Chick-fil-A and some dude came flying and smacked her and took off.”

Coach Cook said Krause’s status is “day-to-day” following the crash and she only practiced for 10 minutes on Sunday.

A heat map provided by the Lincoln Police Department (below) shows the majority of hit and run crashes that result in injury reported this year happen on O Street, with the bulk being downtown.

Heat map of all hit and run injury traffic accidents from Jan. 1-Sept. 13, 2023. (Lincoln Police Department, Crime Analysis & Intelligence Unit)

