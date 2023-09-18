No citation for driver who knocked over electric pole in Havelock neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police located the driver who hit a utility pole in the Havelock neighborhood, knocking over a power line and leaving their bumper behind.

Police responded to the crash at 61st Street and Morrill Avenue at 5:22 a.m. Sunday and discovered a damaged electric pole as well as the front bumper of a car on the street.

The crash knocked out power for more than 100 people in the area.

Police later spoke to a 56-year-old woman who said she swerved to miss a dirt bike with no light, struck the utility pole and continued home. LPD said there were no signs of alcohol or drug impairment and no one was injured. Police did not issue a citation.

The crash caused $10,000 damage to the utility pole and another $10,000 in damage to her vehicle.

