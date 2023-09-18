Small quilting business sees success in Taylor

Jessi Rose Ruzicka operates a quilting business in Loup County.
By Jon Vanderford
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TAYLOR, Neb. (KOLN) - Jessi Rose Ruzicka operates a quilting business in Loup County, and she really appreciates the support she gets from her town.

The business is called “Stitched by Jesse Rose”. “I offer long-arm services, computerized long-arming, and I make pretty much anything that is quilt-related,” Ruzicka said. “I also make oven mitts and pot holders, and sell those at small vendor fairs.”

Ruzicka grew up in a family of quilters. “I started out piecing by hand, and made my first doll quilt when I was 6 years old,” Ruzicka said. There is a big difference between stitching by hand and with the long arm machine. “My machine is computerized, it has software, I load the pattern, and it stitches for me,” Ruzicka said. “Some of the popular items these days are t-shirt quilts and memory quilts. I get a lot of questions about making these for graduation gifts or Christmas gifts.”

“I think the business is doing well, because there are not a lot of people around here that do what I do, especially with the computerized machine,” Ruzicka said. “I really appreciate the community, they are so supportive. I feel that is just Nebraska. People are just supportive and they support whatever you are doing, including your small business.”

If you’d like to know more about Jessi Rose, give her a call at (308) 214-1135, or email her at jessiruzicka@gmail.com.

