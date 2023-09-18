Tuesday Forecast: Another warm September day; rain and cooler weather looms for the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another warm September day is on tap for the day on Tuesday, with temperatures then trending cooler for the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend. Rain chances look to be here and there over the next few days with no significant moisture expected. That changes though as we head into the weekend as both longer range models have wet, unsettled weather returning to the region for Friday and into the weekend.

We’ll keep an eye on chances for some isolated to scattered showers and ‘storms as we head into Monday evening and Monday night. Most short-range models have a few areas of rain popping up later Monday evening with activity lingering across southeastern Nebraska through Tuesday morning. Skies will go from mostly clear Monday evening to partly to mostly cloudy by late Monday and through the overnight hours. Into the day on Tuesday, we’ll include low-end PoPs for Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska with variable cloudiness expected through the day.

Look for variable cloudiness through the day on Tuesday with an outside chance at a few isolated showers or 'storms across 10/11 Country. (KOLN)

Temperatures will range from the upper 40s and low 50s to the low to mid 60s as we head into Tuesday morning. The warmest readings will stay across southeastern Nebraska thanks to a southerly breeze and a blanket of clouds.

Lows will range from the upper 40s to the low to mid 60s by early Tuesday morning. (KOLN)

Look for another very warm afternoon on Tuesday as highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. Skies should remain mostly to partly sunny through the day with southerly winds at 8 to 18 MPH.

Look for well above average temperatures on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. (KOLN)

The big focus of the forecast is for the upcoming weekend as both longer range models advertise a wet and windy system moving through the Plains.

Both the American GFS and European models have a rather potent system sliding through the region late this week into the weekend, bringing both rain and wind back into the forecast. (KOLN)

Rainfall amounts for both the GFS and Euro are fairly significant - it will just be pinpointing the exact location of heavy rain that will be the challenge. The American GFS keeps the heaviest rain across South Dakota into northern Nebraska, while the European model nudges the axis of heavy rain and bit to the south and east.

Areas of moderate to heavy rain will be possible late this week and into the weekend. The American GFS model keeps the heaviest rain to our north across the Dakotas and northern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Areas of moderate to heavy rain will be possible late this week and into the weekend. The European model keeps the heaviest rain across parts of northern and northeastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

This storm system will include a “dry slot” where colder, drier air is wrapped into the system. This dry slot - as it is named - often sees much less precipitation than areas to the north and east of it. Not only pinpointing where heavy rain is possible, but where this dry slot will move through will be big challenges to the forecast moving forward. More often than not it seems, Lincoln ends up getting hit by this dry slot - it is something to keep in mind as rain chances for now will remain high on Friday and through the weekend.

The 7 day forecast has a distinct fall like feel to it with a busy week of weather. Look for low end chances for rain with highs in the 80s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Rain chances and cooler temps then highlight the forecast for Friday into the weekend and into early next week.

Astronomical fall - or autumnal equinox - is on Saturday. Fall will officially begin for the northern hemisphere at 1:50 AM on Saturday. Sunrise in Lincoln on that day will be at 7:15 AM and sunset will be at 7:22 PM.

Scattered rain chances are expected the next few days before rain chances increase this weekend. Look for highs in the 80s through Thursday before cooler temperatures return for Friday and beyond. (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.