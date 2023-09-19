18 people killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roads in August

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the month of August 2023, 18 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

  • These 18 fatalities occurred in 16 fatal crashes.
  • Four of the 16 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, five were using a seatbelt, and seven had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
  • 16 of the fatalities were in rural locations*.
  • There were zero fatalities on the interstate, twelve on other highways, and six on local roads.
  • One of the fatalities was a bicyclist.
  • One of the fatalities was a motorcyclist.
NDOT 2023 fatality crashes in comparison with previous years.
NDOT 2023 fatality crashes in comparison with previous years.(NDOT)
  • There were 22 fatalities in August of 2022.
  • Only 22 of the 112 vehicle occupants killed during 2023 were using seatbelts.

* The Federal Highway Administration definition for urban is an area with a population of 5,000 or more.

This report includes information available through Sept. 18, 2023, from the Highway Safety Section, Traffic Engineering Division, Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsay Krause is a junior outside hitter for Nebraska Volleyball
Nebraska Volleyball player Lindsay Krause’s status “day-to-day” following car accident
The scene of a serious crash at 27th & Vine very early Tuesday morning that hospitalized four...
Four people hospitalized, business damaged after bad crash at 27th and Vine
Kickoff for Nebraska vs Michigan at Memorial Stadium is set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Michigan
Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule announced Monday that three players are out for the rest of...
Three Huskers out for remainder of season due to injuries
Lincoln man gets 3rd DUI, this time with baby in backseat

Latest News

Man has serious to life-threatening injuries after three-vehicle crash
The scene of a serious crash at 27th & Vine very early Tuesday morning that hospitalized four...
Four people hospitalized, business damaged after bad crash at 27th and Vine
The Lincoln Community Playhouse will be performing Little Shop of Horrors from Saturday,...
Lincoln Community Playhouse cast member previews Little Shop of Horrors
Authorities in Saunders County say one man had to be flown to an Omaha hospital after crashing...
Man has serious to life-threatening injuries after three-vehicle crash