18 people killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roads in August

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the month of August 2023, 18 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

These 18 fatalities occurred in 16 fatal crashes.

Four of the 16 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, five were using a seatbelt, and seven had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.

16 of the fatalities were in rural locations*.

There were zero fatalities on the interstate, twelve on other highways, and six on local roads.

One of the fatalities was a bicyclist.

One of the fatalities was a motorcyclist.

NDOT 2023 fatality crashes in comparison with previous years. (NDOT)

There were 22 fatalities in August of 2022.

Only 22 of the 112 vehicle occupants killed during 2023 were using seatbelts.

* The Federal Highway Administration definition for urban is an area with a population of 5,000 or more.

This report includes information available through Sept. 18, 2023, from the Highway Safety Section, Traffic Engineering Division, Nebraska Department of Transportation.

