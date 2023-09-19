Athlete of the Week: Mia Murray

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mia Murray continues to run ahead of the pack. The Lincoln East senior has won both cross country races she’s competed in this fall, which extends her winning streak to eight races. Murray won the NSAA State Championship in 2022, while claiming All-Class gold. She was named the Gatorade Girls Cross Country Player of the Year.

Murray is on a Lincoln East team that is a state title contender again this fall. She says her teammates and coaches warmly welcomed her after moving to Lincoln from West Virginia prior to her sophomore year.

