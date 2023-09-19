Athlete of the Week: Mia Murray

Mia Murray continues to run ahead of the pack.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mia Murray continues to run ahead of the pack. The Lincoln East senior has won both cross country races she’s competed in this fall, which extends her winning streak to eight races. Murray won the NSAA State Championship in 2022, while claiming All-Class gold. She was named the Gatorade Girls Cross Country Player of the Year.

Murray is on a Lincoln East team that is a state title contender again this fall. She says her teammates and coaches warmly welcomed her after moving to Lincoln from West Virginia prior to her sophomore year.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsay Krause is a junior outside hitter for Nebraska Volleyball
Nebraska Volleyball player Lindsay Krause’s status “day-to-day” following car accident
Kickoff for Nebraska vs Michigan at Memorial Stadium is set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Michigan
Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule announced Monday that three players are out for the rest of...
Three Huskers out for remainder of season due to injuries
A couple from Scotland have followed the Huskers for 50 years, now they’re getting a taste of...
Fans from Scotland join the ‘sea of red’ for the first time
Lincoln Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a driver ran into utility pole...
Driver crashes into electric pole in northeast Lincoln; leaves behind front bumper

Latest News

Mia Murray continues to run ahead of the pack.
Athlete of the Week: Mia Murray
Merritt Beason was named Big Ten Player of the Week and Harper Murray was named Big Ten...
Beason, Murray earn Big Ten weekly honors
Huskers Head Coach Matt Rhule talks about running back Anthony Grant at a news conference...
Matt Rhule on Anthony Grant: "It's his show now."
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Louisiana Tech Game Week Press Conference (9/18/23)
Matt Rhule on his initial thoughts on Haarberg when he arrived at Nebraska