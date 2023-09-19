Four people hospitalized, business damaged after bad crash at 27th and Vine

The scene of a serious crash at 27th & Vine very early Tuesday morning that hospitalized four...
The scene of a serious crash at 27th & Vine very early Tuesday morning that hospitalized four people and damaged Kohll's Pharmacy.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a speeding pickup truck was involved in a crash with another vehicle, sending four people to a Lincoln hospital overnight.

The crash happened just after midnight Tuesday at 27th and Vine Streets, involving a sedan and a pickup truck. The pickup truck sustained significant damage, as did Kohll’s Pharmacy, which had several broken windows and a busted out front entrance.

Capt. Max Hubka says the pickup had been tracked for a bit by LPD, possibly as far south as 27th and Nebraska Parkway, but the vehicle was not being pursued.

Hubka says the crash happened in the intersection. Lincoln Fire and Rescue transported three people from the pickup and one person from the sedan. Hubka stated that, currently, the injuries for all of those involved are considered significant.

Police are working on gathering further details about the incident. Hubka said more information would be released once the investigation is farther along. It’s unclear how long the intersection will be shut down, but it could reopen in time for the morning commute.

